Trump: Iran Peace Deal Could Come Within Days

President Donald Trump said Friday that American and Iranian negotiators are expected to meet this weekend for an agreement that could end the war.

Trump made the comments in a telephone interview with Axios. A number of U.S. officials told Axios significant progress has been made in the negotiations.

Though the U.S. and Iran are closing in on a three-page peace plan, gaps remain on critical issues, sources told Axios.

But Trump is optimistic a deal can get done.

"The Iranians want to meet. They want to make a deal. I think a meeting will probably take place over the weekend. I think we will get a deal in the next day or two," Trump said.

One part of the deal would see the U.S. releasing $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in return for Iran giving up its stockpile of enriched uranium, along with a moratorium on Iran enriching uranium, Axios said.

Trump reiterated he would not lift the naval blockade at the Strait of Hormuz before an agreement has been reached, Axios reported.

Iran agreed Friday to reopen the strait for the duration of the ceasefire, which is to end Tuesday.

The president said any deal made with Iran will "make Israel safe," Axios reported.

"Israel is going to come out great," Trump told Axios about negotiations with Iran.

Trump also said Israel's attacks on Lebanon must end.

"Israel has to stop. They can't continue to blow buildings up. I am not gonna allow it," Trump said.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire Thursday, but on Friday an Israeli drone struck southern Lebanon, Axios reported.

In an interview with CBS News, Trump said Iran has "agreed to everything," including the removal of its enriched uranium.

Trump said Iran will work with the U.S. to retrieve and transfer the enriched uranium as part of a broader agreement.

Trump said U.S. personnel and Iranian officials would jointly collect the material and transport it out of the country once a deal has been made.

He said the uranium would ultimately be brought to the U.S. under the arrangement.

Trump also said Iran has agreed to halt its support for its proxy groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.