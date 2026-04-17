Trump: Iran Has 'Agreed to Everything' on Nuclear Deal

President Donald Trump says Iran has “agreed to everything,” including the removal of its enriched uranium, according to remarks he made in a phone interview reported by CBS News.

Trump says Tehran will work with the United States to retrieve and transfer the enriched uranium as part of a broader agreement.

He says the effort will not involve U.S. ground troops, telling CBS News, “No. No troops,” while adding that “our people” would carry out the operation alongside Iranian counterparts.

Trump says U.S. personnel and Iranian officials would jointly collect the material and transport it out of the country once a deal is finalized.

He says the uranium would ultimately be brought to the United States under the arrangement.

Trump also says Iran has agreed to halt its support for proxy groups, including Hezbollah and Hamas.

He says U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to meet again this weekend as negotiations continue.

Trump says the United States will maintain its blockade until an agreement is completed.

He disputed a report from Axios that the administration is considering releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in exchange for its nuclear stockpile.

“No, we are not paying 10 cents,” Trump tells CBS News.