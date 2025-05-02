Trump Says GOP Should Expel Democrats Seeking His Impeachment

President Donald Trump said congressional Republicans should start thinking about expelling their Democrat colleagues who are pushing to have him impeached for a third time.

"The Democrats are really out of control," Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday night. "They have lost everything, especially their minds! These Radical Left Lunatics are into the 'Impeachment thing' again. They have already got two 'No Name,' little respected Congressmen, total Whackjobs both, throwing the 'Impeachment' of DONALD J. TRUMP around, for about the 20th time, even though they have no idea for what I would be Impeached.

"Maybe it should be for cleaning up the MESS that they left us on the Border, or the Highest Inflation in our Country's History or, perhaps, it should be the incompetent Withdrawal from Afghanistan, or Russia, Russia, Russia/Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, or the Attack of Israel on October 7th that only proceeded because they allowed Iran to regain Great Wealth," he continued.

"These Congressmen stated that, they didn't know why they would Impeach me but, 'We just want to do it,'" Trump added. "The Republicans should start to think about expelling them from Congress for all of the crimes that they have committed, especially around Election time(s)."

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., announced earlier this week that he filed an impeachment resolution against the president, saying in a statement on Wednesday that he took action "because Trump has blatantly violated the constitution."

Introduced on Monday, the resolution charges Trump with obstruction of justice, violation of due process, and a breach of the duty to faithfully execute laws, usurpation of the appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violations of First Amendment rights, creation of unlawful office, and tyranny.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., is the measure's lone co-sponsor, having signed on Tuesday.

In his social media post on Thursday, Trump railed against the Democrats over the threat of impeachment, calling them "dishonest" and accusing them of using the "same playbook" from his first term, when he was impeached twice by the House. The Senate acquitted him in both cases.

"These are total LOWLIFES, who hate our Country, and everything it stands for," he continued. "Perhaps we should start playing this game on them, and expel Democrats for the many crimes that they have committed — And these are REAL crimes. Remember, 'Shifty' Adam Schiff demanded a Pardon, and they had to use the power of the Auto Pen, and a Full Pardon, for him and the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, to save them from Expulsion, and probably worse!"

On Tuesday, three House Democrats – Reps. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., Robin Kelly, D-Ill., and Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. – requested to be removed as co-sponsors of the impeachment resolution. The House clerk reportedly granted their request.