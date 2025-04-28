Dem Rep. Thanedar Files Trump Impeachment Articles

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday, marking the first such effort by a House Democrat this year, reported Axios.

Thanedar is accusing Trump of obstruction of justice, abuse of trade powers, usurpation of appropriation power, violation of First Amendment rights, creation of DOGE, bribery and corruption, and tyrannical overreach.

Thanedar, up for reelection in 2026 and facing a second primary challenger as of Monday, said in a statement that Trump is "unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation's constitution and our democracy. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act."

The move is considered a long shot, especially with Republicans holding the majority in the House and Senate. Thanedar hasn't indicated whether he plans to force a floor vote on his articles.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who was censured last month after interrupting Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, has also announced plans to introduce articles of impeachment.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has privately discussed impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard over the Signal app issue.

Trump officials last month leaked plans for strikes on the Houthis after a Signal chat blunder exposed secret talks to a journalist.

Trump has a history of facing impeachment efforts.

In 2019, the House impeached him over his dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Senate acquitted him. Trump was impeached again in 2021 following the Jan. 6 Capitol protest, becoming the first president to be impeached twice. He was acquitted again by the Senate.