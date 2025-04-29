Trump Circle Anticipates Impeachment If Dems Take House

While the Democrats winning the House in 2026 in not a foregone conclusion, impeaching President Donald Trump would be if they manage to capture the midterms elections in 2026, Axios reported Tuesday.

Republicans close to Trump are urging the GOP to come together and get as much of the president's agenda passed in case they can't hold onto power. Trump is the only president to be impeached twice, including once as a private citizen, but with many Democrats already signaling their next move, Republican strategists are urging their party to not sit back and wait.

GOP pollster John McLaughlin told the outlet he's "certain" Democrats will file impeachment charges should they regain control of the lower chamber. One representative up for reelection isn't wasting any time for his party to be in charge. On Monday, Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., introduced multiple articles of impeachment which included the use and creation of DOGE, abuse of trade powers, corruption and what he calls "tyrannical overreach."

"We need to pass the tax cuts and avoid a recession," McLaughlin said. "That's the high stakes here. We cannot lose the midterms."

RNC Chair Michael Whatley echoed the prevailing wisdom telling Newmax's Rob Finnerty on Monday that the opposition party has "made it very clear that that's going to be the plan because they have absolutely no agenda to run on."

Even Democrats in swing states have expressed their desire to impeach Trump for a third time. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., who previously said that he was "actively seeking opportunities" to work with the president, became the first senator from a purple state to publicly endorse impeachment.

Last week at a town hall, Ossoff told constituents that Trump selling meme coins for access to the White House was top of the impeachable offenses. "When the sitting president of the United States is selling access for what are effectively payments directly to him, there is no question that that rises to the level of an impeachable offense."

Yet other advisers are cautioning the Democrats to get their own house in order before they set their sights on impeaching Trump, noting the internal strife between the far left seeking impeachment and the more moderate representatives hoping to attract swing voters. "Democrats have their own problems," a Republican adviser told Axios. "They have an internal war and the outcome might do more to define the general elections than anything we're doing."