Judge Pauses Transfer of Florida Land for Trump Library

A Florida judge has temporarily blocked Miami Dade College from transferring $67 million worth of property for President Donald Trump's presidential library in Miami, reports the Miami Herald.

The move by Circuit Judge Mavel Ruiz came after a Miami activist alleged that officials at a local college violated Florida's open-government law when they gifted the sizable plot of real estate to the state, which then voted to transfer it to the foundation for the planned library.

"This is not an easy decision," Ruiz said Tuesday when explaining her ruling from the bench, finding that the college didn't give the public reasonable notice ahead of the vote last month.

"This is not a case, at least for this court, rooted in politics," she added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis three weeks ago offered a 2.6-acre parking lot for the library after Miami Dade College's board voted unanimously to transfer ownership of the lot to the state of Florida.

The property is valued at $67 million, according to a 2025 assessment by the Miami-Dade County property appraiser.

"Having the Trump Presidential Library in Miami will be good for Florida, for the city, and for Miami Dade College," DeSantis said in a statement following the vote.

"No state has supported the President's agenda more than the Free State of Florida, and I was proud to spearhead the successful effort to house this historic presidential library right here in his home state."

The plan was met with sharp criticism.

Marvin Dunn, an activist and chronicler of local Black history, filed a lawsuit this month in a Miami-Dade County court against the Board of Trustees for Miami Dade College, a state-run school that owned the property.

Dunn alleged that the board violated Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law by not providing sufficient notice for its special meeting on Sept. 23, when it voted to give up the land.

The library was set to be built adjacent to Miami's historic Freedom Tower, which welcomed Cuban refugees after Fidel Castro seized power in 1959 and remains a symbol of America's promise of liberty. Located on Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami, the site overlooks Biscayne Bay and anchors the city's skyline.

The library is expected to feature exhibits on Trump's presidency, political movement, and impact on U.S. history.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.