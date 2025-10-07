WATCH TV LIVE

Historian Files Suit Over Trump Library Site

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 07:07 PM EDT

A man is suing Miami Dade College, claiming they violated Florida transparency law in gifting land in downtown Miami for President Donald Trump's presidential library.

Dr. Marvin Dunn's suit, obtained by The Hill, alleges the community college's board violated Florida's Sunshine Law by providing an inadequate notice of the meeting, only saying it would "discuss potential real estate transactions."

Last month, the Miami-Dade County Commission voted to approve the proposal, making Florida the permanent home of the Trump Presidential Library — first presidential library ever built in the state.

GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet voted earlier this week to convey a 2.63-acre parcel of state-owned land to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation.

The site is currently a Miami Dade College-owned parking lot.

"This action does not have to do with whether the District Board of Trustees made a wise decision. It is not brought to lodge a political protest," Dunn's lawsuit reads.

"Rather, it deals with the fact that, in making its decision, the District Board of Trustees unquestionably violated the Sunshine Law."

Following the vote, Dunn sent a letter to Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle urging her to investigate the land transfer, the Hill reported.

"This is an egregious abuse of public trust. Miami's public lands should not be used as political gifts, particularly when done in secrecy and in violation of the law designed to ensure transparency," Dunn wrote.

A recent poll of Miami-Dade residents found 74%, including 59% of Republicans, believe the land should remain with the college, the Miami Herald reported.

