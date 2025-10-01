Florida Greenlights Trump Presidential Library in Miami

Florida officials have unanimously approved a plan to make Miami the home of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library, paving the way for the nation's first presidential library dedicated to the 45th and 47th president.

GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet voted to convey a 2.63-acre parcel of state-owned land adjacent to the historic Freedom Tower to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation. The site, currently a Miami Dade College parking lot, will become a landmark cultural institution dedicated to documenting and celebrating Trump's political legacy.

"Having the Trump Presidential Library in Miami will be good for Florida, for the city, and for Miami Dade College," DeSantis wrote in a statement. "No state has supported the president's agenda more than the Free State of Florida, and I was proud to spearhead the effort to house this historic library right here in his home state."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier praised the decision, calling the future facility "a patriotic showcase for generations to come," while Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said the library would "enshrine Florida as Trump Country."

Eric Trump, announcing the vote on X, called the project "the greatest presidential library ever built," promising it would be an "icon on the Miami skyline" and a stark contrast to what he described as former President Barack Obama's "prison-like" library design.

"I am extremely proud to announce a UNANIMOUS vote by the Florida Cabinet for the conveyance of land for the @realDonaldTrump Presidential Library which will be located in… MIAMI, FLORIDA!" Eric Trump wrote. "It will be the greatest Presidential Library ever built, honoring the greatest President our Nation has ever known. A large thank you to @GovRonDeSantis & @AGJamesUthmeier who have been incredible partners in this endeavor.

"Consistent with our families [sic] DNA, this will be one of the most beautiful buildings ever built, an Icon on the Miami skyline — rest assured it will not look like President Obama['s] 'prison like structure.'"

Construction plans have not yet been released, but the library is expected to feature exhibits on Trump's presidency, political movement, and impact on U.S. history. It will also serve as a major tourist destination, bolstering economic development in downtown Miami.