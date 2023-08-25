1 Trump Co-defendant Left to Surrender in Georgia Case

Six more co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election case involving former President Donald Trump surrendered Friday morning, according to jail records.

That left one of 19 co-defendants needing to appear at the Fulton County jail before a Friday noon ET deadline set by Fani Willis, the county's Democrat district attorney.

Stephen Lee, an Illinois-based minister, is the co-defendant who had not yet surrendered. Lee, accused of influencing an election worker, already negotiated his bond package.

Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Six co-defendants then appeared who previously negotiated their bail appeared: Bob Cheeley, Jeffrey Clark, Misty Hampton, Michael Roman, Shawn Still, and Trevian Kutti, The Hill reported.

All six were released after being booked.

Kutti, a former publicist for rapper Ye, was charged with three state crimes: violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law, influencing a witness, and conspiring to solicit false statements, CNN reported.

Clark, a former Justice Department official, and Still, who signed documents claiming to be one of Georgia's valid presidential electors and now is a state senator, have joined former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer in trying to move their charges to federal court.

Still filed to move his charges shortly after Trump's surrender on Thursday.

A federal judge on Wednesday denied requests by Clark and Meadows for emergency stays of their arrest warrants in Fulton County.

Cheeley, a Georgia-based attorney, faces 10 counts in the indictment.

Roman, who worked on Trump's 2020 campaign, is charged with seven counts.

Hampton is accused of helping facilitate an election equipment breach at an elections office in Coffee County, Georgia.

Harrison Floyd, a leader of Black Voices for Trump, is accused of influencing an election worker. He's the only defendant to surrender without previously negotiating bail.

After surrendering Thursday afternoon, Floyd was detained in the jail overnight, booking records show. He had not been released.