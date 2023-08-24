×
Tags: donald trump | arrest | fulton county | georgia | jail | surrender | 2020 election

Trump Posts Mug Shot in Return to X: 'Never Surrender!'

By    |   Thursday, 24 August 2023 10:19 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump returned to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, with a post on Thursday showing his mug shot when he was booked at Fulton County Jail in Georgia earlier in the day. He also posted his mug shot on Truth Social.

Both posts were accompanied by the caption: "ELECTION INTERFERENCE, NEVER SURRENDER!"

At approximately 7:30 p.m. ET, Trump's arrival at the facility was marked by a procession resembling the style of a presidential motorcade. According to the facility's official documentation, he underwent the procedures of booking, fingerprinting, and mug shot photography, all of which transpired in minutes.

Following these proceedings, Trump's release promptly followed, per the available records. The entire duration of his presence within the detention facility lasted approximately 20 minutes, as reported by NBC News.

This booking — Trump's fourth — marked the inaugural instance in which his photograph was taken for a mug shot. The event occurred within a state that held paramount significance in his assertions of election fraud. Georgia's Republican governor and key election officials disputed Trump's contentions.

Jim Thomas

