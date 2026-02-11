Trump Warns Republicans for Voting to Roll Back Tariffs

President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned congressional Republicans they "will seriously suffer" electoral consequences for voting to roll back his tariff policy.

"Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Our Trade Deficit has been reduced by 78%, the Dow Jones has just hit 50,000, and the S&P, 7,000, all Numbers that were considered IMPOSSIBLE just one year ago.

"In addition, TARIFFS have given us Great National Security because the mere mention of the word has Countries agreeing to our strongest wishes.

"TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege."

Around the same time as Trump's post, six House Republicans joined Democrats to pass a resolution introduced by Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.

The measure would terminate a national emergency Trump declared in February 2025 under an executive order that imposed tariffs on Canada.

House Democrats have used procedural tools to force additional votes in the coming weeks, including on the president's tariffs on Mexico and his so-called "liberation day" tariffs on dozens of other trading partners, CNN reported.

The six Republicans who voted with Democrats to cancel the Canada tariffs were Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Kevin Kiley of California, Jeff Hurd of Colorado, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Dan Newhouse of Washington. Only one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted against the measure.

Earlier Wednesday, Bacon suggested as many as 30 Republicans could join him in blocking the tariffs, according to CNN. The final number was far lower than many Republicans had expected.

Asked by CNN about Trump's message, Newhouse said, "Well, I gotta do what's best for my district, and he understands that."

The Senate in April passed a similar measure to cancel Trump's tariffs on Canada, requiring only a simple majority rather than 60 votes. Four Republicans – Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – joined Democrats to approve the resolution.

But even if the Senate agrees to the House measure, Trump can still veto it, and neither chamber appears to have the two-thirds majority required to override a veto.