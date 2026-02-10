Johnson Vows to Bring Tariff Vote Ban, Despite 3 GOP Against

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is reportedly pressing ahead with an afternoon House vote on a procedural measure designed to block challenges to President Donald Trump's global tariffs.

The vote will be tight, as several Republicans have announced opposition.

The provision, tucked into a rules package, would prevent the House from considering privileged resolutions to terminate certain national emergencies tied to Trump's tariff actions through July 31.

The language states that each day from Feb. 10 through July 31 "shall not constitute a calendar day" for purposes of the National Emergencies Act review period, effectively freezing the clock on disapproval efforts.

Democrats are expected to push new tariff-related votes as soon as Wednesday, but Johnson argues Republicans should hold off until the Supreme Court weighs in on Trump's tariff authority, a decision that could come by late June.

Reps. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Politico they will vote against the rule, while Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., also indicated she is a "no."

With unified Democrat opposition, even a handful of GOP defections could jeopardize the procedural vote.

The House GOP majority is a narrow 218-214, leaving just a one-vote margin to reach the 218 votes required for passage.