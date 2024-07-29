New Trump Campaign Ad Paints Harris as 'Dangerously Liberal'

A new advertisement released Monday by Donald Trump's campaign uses Vice President Kamala Harris' own words and concludes that she is: "Failed. Weak. Dangerously liberal."

The 90-second TV spot is titled "This Is Who Democrats Deposed Biden For," referring to allegations President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign under pressure by top Democrats over concerns about his electability following his shaky and halting debate performance against the former president in June.

The Republican presidential nominee debuted the ad in a post on his Truth Social account. His campaign has tried to keep Harris' liberal voting record in the spotlight after her becoming the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee.

The ad opens with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell saying, "You're considered the most liberal United States senator." It continues with Harris saying that illegal migrants crossing the southern border will not be treated as criminals and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement should be abolished, plus a screenshot of a 2017 post on her X account that read, "Say it loud, say it clear, everyone is welcome here. #NoBanNoWall."

It then shows Harris at a 2019 Democrat presidential primary debate raising her hand when candidates were asked if they believe it should be a civil crime for crossing the border illegally, and also if their government healthcare plan would provide coverage for illegal immigrants. There is also her mentioning, "I am opposed to any policy that would deny in our country any human being from access to public health. Period."

It also has her commenting that as president, she would be in favor of passing the Green New Deal and a ban on offshore drilling for fossil fuels. And she replied, "transition into the jobs of the future," when asked about the solution for voters who have jobs and interests in the fossil fuel industry.

The ad concludes with her saying she favors changing dietary guidelines to reduce red meat consumption and a mandatory gun buyback program.

Newsmax reached out to Harris' campaign for comment.