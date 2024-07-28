Musk Calls Harris 'Extinctionist'

Billionaire Elon Musk called Vice President Harris an "extinctionist" after seeing a video of Harris discussing the "climate anxiety" young people feel regarding their futures.

"Shamala is an extinctionist. The natural extension of her philosophy would be a de facto holocaust for all of humanity!" Musk posted on X, his social media platform.

Harris was arguing that 2020's large youth voter turnout was partly due to climate change concerns.

"Because young people said, 'We're not leaving it to other people to decide how we're dealing with the climate crisis,'" Harris said last September.

"You know, I've heard young leaders talk with me about a term they've coined called 'climate anxiety' ... which is fear of, of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children, whether it makes sense for you to think about aspiring to buy a home because what will this climate be?"