Trump to Bloomberg: Pa., Mich., Focus on Election Night

By    |   Tuesday, 15 October 2024 05:59 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday that on election night, he will be focused on Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona.

Speaking to Bloomberg News' Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago, Trump touched on a variety of economic issues including, tariffs, trade, the national debt, and immigration. Micklethwait closed the conversation by asking Trump, "On election night, which state would you look at first? Which state do you think this race is gonna be decided by?"

Trump said his top priority is the Keystone State.

"Pennsylvania, I would say mostly," he said. "I think we're doing very well there. I think you look at Michigan, too."

The former president noted that although polls can be useful, in many states voting has already started so the campaign is able to see that as "a pretty good indication."

"Based on the votes that are coming in so far we are doing well," he said. "We're way up in Pennsylvania, we're up in Michigan, we're doing very well in Arizona. In fact, someone said they [the Harris campaign] are going to pull the plug in Arizona. They're gonna give it up because we're quite a ways ahead."

Trump closed by saying the Republican Party is now the "party of common sense. Forget about conservative, liberal. We need border, we need fair elections, we don't want men playing in women's sports, we don't want transgender operations without parental consent."

Micklethwait noted at the outset that Vice President Kamala Harris was invited to speak to Bloomberg on the topic of economics but declined.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 15 October 2024 05:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

