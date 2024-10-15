Jason Miller to Newsmax: Trump Surging Because Harris Lacks Ideas

Former President Donald Trump is surging in the latest polls because people are getting to know Kamala Harris and are not liking what they see, Jason Miller, senior adviser to Trump, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Miller said on "​Wake Up America" that the new surveys illustrate that "people are getting to know Kamala Harris" through the many interviews she had done recently and they do not like her "lack of ideas."

"When you see the Harris campaign come out with brand new things with just a few weeks to go before the elections, you know they are in trouble," Miller said.

Miller said people are justifiably asking why Harris did not put together a plan on various topics during her almost four years in the Biden administration.

He emphasized that her interviews are constantly doing her damage, demonstrating "how really unprepared and unserious a candidate Kamala Harris is."

Miller particularly said it was stunning that Harris said "nothing comes to mind" when she was asked what she would have done differently from President Joe Biden.

Miller stressed that, in contrast, "Trump is in great position with just three weeks to go, way better than we were in 2020 or 2016."

The fact that Trump has closed the gap in the polls shows that "he momentum is all with [him]."

What is particularly important, he pointed out, is that the trends are the same in all the surveys.

Miller said that Trump has "really honed in on his message of illegal immigration, the border, migrant crime and the economy."

Miller added that Trump also displays "authenticity" when he participates in town halls.

