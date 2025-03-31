Napolitano To Newsmax: Trump Third-Term "A Nothingburger"

Retired Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax there's little chance of President Donald Trump ever getting a third term. It's "a nothingburger," said Napolitano.

Napolitano's comments come in the wake of President Donald Trump's suggestion that he could find a way to work out getting a third term in the Oval Office.

The judge told Carl Higbie "FRONTLINE" on Monday that there appears, at first glance, to be a slight window of opportunity for someone to get three terms in the White House. That would be assuming the office without being elected, such as a vice president assuming the office in the wake of the president becoming incapacitated.

But Napolitano said that really can't work in Trump's situation. "However, it is clear that the purpose of the 22nd Amendment is to limit all human beings to eight years in the presidency, and I don't see him getting around it."

Napolitano said he has little doubt Trump is just having some fun with his comments. "Well, he enjoys when people who do what you and I do for a living spend time on national television talking about it."

