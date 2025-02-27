YouGov Poll: 52 Percent Say Trump Will Try for Third Term

A 52% majority of Americans say that President Donald Trump will try to serve a third White House term, according to a new YouGov poll.

Of that 52% majority, 21% of respondents said Trump will "definitely" try, and 31% said he will "probably" attempt to serve a third term as president.

Trump has frequently brought up the idea of running for a third term, most recently raising the idea at a Black History Month event last week.

"Should I run again? You tell me," Trump said at the time, according to The Hill.

U.S. presidents are barred by the Constitution's 22nd Amendment from being "elected to the office ... more than twice."

Last month, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., proposed a constitutional amendment that would pave the way for Trump to run again and "sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs."

According to the survey, 16% said the president is "probably not" going to try to serve a third presidential term, while 18% said he is "definitely not" going to.

Trump seemingly referred to himself as a "king" last week, when he posted on his Truth Social platform about his administration rescinding the federal approvals for New York's controversial congestion pricing plan.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD," Trump posted on Feb. 19 "Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

That same day, the official White House X account posted a photo of a fake Time magazine cover with Trump in a golden crown and the caption, "LONG LIVE THE KING."

A Rasmussen poll released last week found that a 53% majority of likely U.S. voters say Trump would win a third term if the 22nd Amendment were repealed, including 32% who say it's very likely the president would return to the White House a third time.

That survey also found that 35% say they approve of repealing the 22nd Amendment, while 59% say they disapprove of changing the Constitution to allow Trump to exceed the two-term limit.

The YouGov poll was conducted Feb. 25 and surveyed 2,900 people. No margin of error was given.