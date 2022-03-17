Trump Repeats Endorsement of Kate Arrington, Disses Nancy Mace

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday again endorsed Katie Arrington in her race against incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and took a shot at Fox News in the process.

"Fox News is putting on the terrible Nancy Mace of South Carolina at every opportunity they get. Fox Board Member (too bad!) Paul Ryan is pushing her so hard it's ridiculous," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"She's nasty, disloyal, and bad for the Republican Party. Her opponent, Katie Arrington, is wonderful and will do a much better job for both South Carolina and the Republican Party. Katie Arrington has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Trump previously announced his endorsement of Arrington on Feb. 9.

Mace has vowed to win reelection despite not having Trump's endorsement.

"I'm gonna win without him," said Mace, who blamed Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Trump went against his former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who on Feb. 21 endorsed Mace, saying he fully supported the congresswoman in her reelection bid.

"Congresswoman Nancy Mace is a proven fiscally conservative leader for South Carolina and the low country," said Mulvaney, who previously served as a South Carolina congressman.

"Getting things done in Washington isn't easy, and it doesn't have to be a nasty business — especially when members of Congress put their constituents' needs before partisan politics."