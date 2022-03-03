Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Biden Must Do More on Ukraine, Both Sides Agree

Democrats, as well as Republicans, are calling for President Joe Biden to enact more sanctions and to do more in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but he and his administration aren't doing enough, Rep. Nancy Mace said Thursday on Newsmax.

"We've seen other countries around the world shut off their oil imports from Russia," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "We know that [Vladimir] Putin funds his war regime and these battles and these fights with the oil and gas economy he has created around the world, including, you know the United States.

"We import 600,000 barrels of Russian oil every day, and I know there's not one single American in our country today that wants to put one gallon of Russian gas in their car seeing what's going on in Ukraine."

She added that even though sanctions target some of the Russian oligarchs around Putin, there are still "carve-outs" so not all of them are affected in "the way they should be."

"There's more that we should be doing both with SWIFT [Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication], banking, personal sanctions and sanctions close to Putin and in his inner circle," Mace added.

However, while there are some Democrats who say they favor blocks on Russian oil sales, not enough of them want to do the "additional things" to make up for the loss of the oil in the U.S. market, said Mace.

She added that she's a member of the House Oversight Committee, and learned on Thursday it rescheduled a hearing on the oil and gas industry, and she has to wonder why.

"If you look at the state of New York, for example, there's enough natural gas in New York to provide for Europe for the next 150 years," Mace said. "We have enough resources naturally to be able to provide for not only our country but our allies around the world until we're all [driving] electric cars. One day we will be, but we're not today.

"I was encouraged to see that we are banning Russian airlines from the U.S. airspace. That was an encouraging sign this week, but there's much more to be done."

