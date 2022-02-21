Former Trump Chief of Staff Mulvaney Endorses Nancy Mace in Reelection Bid

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney endorsed Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Monday, saying he fully supports the congresswoman in her reelection bid as she faces a Trump-backed primary challenger.

"Congresswoman Nancy Mace is a proven fiscally conservative leader for South Carolina and the lowcountry," Mulvaney, who previously served as a South Carolina congressman, said in a statement. "Getting things done in Washington isn't easy, and it doesn't have to be a nasty business — especially when Members of Congress put their constituents' needs before partisan politics."

Earlier this month former President Donald Trump endorsed Mace's primary challenger Katie Arrington and sharply criticized Mace, calling the freshman lawmaker "an absolutely terrible candidate" who has been "disloyal" to the Republican Party.

In an interview with CNN, Mace blamed Trump for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and said that his "entire legacy was wiped out" by what took place that day.

After leaving the Trump administration, Mulvaney has mostly stayed out of the public eye, however, he condemned what happened on Jan. 6.

"I thought it was important for someone who is not establishment, not a never-Trumper, to say that was wrong," he told "Fox News Sunday."

Mace vowed to emerge victorious on election night, regardless of Trump's endorsement.

"I'm gonna win without him," she told The State.

The day after the former president endorsed Arrington, Mace made a video of herself describing her past support for Trump and his policies.

"I remember in 2015 when President Trump announced his run, I was one of his earliest supporters," she said, standing in front of Trump Tower in New York City. "I actually worked for the campaign in 2016. I worked at seven different states across the country to help get him elected. I supported him again in 2020 because of policies I believed in."

"If you want to lose this seat once again in the midterm election cycle to Democrats, then my opponent is more than qualified to do just that," she added.

Mulvaney said that Mace's voting record shows that she promotes smaller government and lower taxes.

"And refreshingly, actually, she works overtime to get things done in Congress," he said. "I support her 100%."