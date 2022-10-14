Report: Trump Says 2024 Announcement Coming Soon

Former President Donald Trump says an announcement about his 2024 plans will be coming "very soon," Politico reported.

Trump reportedly attended a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday, the same day the House Jan. 6 select committee held what was expected to be its final public hearing.

"Trump said at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser last night that a '24 announcement was coming 'very soon' and that people would be 'very happy,' per two attendees," Politico reporter Alex Isenstadt tweeted Friday afternoon.

Yahoo reported Thursday that Trump emailed out a fundraising ask just minutes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 committee — comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — voted unanimously to subpoena the former president to appear for a formal deposition.

"Our MAGA movement is, by far, the greatest political movement in the history of our Country, because I am fighting for YOU, YOUR home, YOUR heritage, and YOUR freedom," Trump wrote in the fundraising email, Yahoo said.

Trump responded to the Jan. 6 committee's final hearing by issuing a scathing letter to Jan. 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., in response to the panel's vote to subpoena him — but never said whether he would testify.

Titled "PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY," Trump's letter slammed the panel for its "Show Trial" that continued "a two-tier system of Justice," failed to probe alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election, and chose to omit key facts surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, events in Washington.