Tags: donald trump | 2024 | announcement | soon

Report: Trump Says 2024 Announcement Coming Soon

Former President Donald Trump (AP)

By    |   Friday, 14 October 2022 02:19 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump says an announcement about his 2024 plans will be coming "very soon," Politico reported.

Trump reportedly attended a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday, the same day the House Jan. 6 select committee held what was expected to be its final public hearing.

"Trump said at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser last night that a '24 announcement was coming 'very soon' and that people would be 'very happy,' per two attendees," Politico reporter Alex Isenstadt tweeted Friday afternoon.

Yahoo reported Thursday that Trump emailed out a fundraising ask just minutes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 committee — comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans — voted unanimously to subpoena the former president to appear for a formal deposition.

"Our MAGA movement is, by far, the greatest political movement in the history of our Country, because I am fighting for YOU, YOUR home, YOUR heritage, and YOUR freedom," Trump wrote in the fundraising email, Yahoo said.

Trump responded to the Jan. 6 committee's final hearing by issuing a scathing letter to Jan. 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., in response to the panel's vote to subpoena him — but never said whether he would testify.

Titled "PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY," Trump's letter slammed the panel for its "Show Trial" that continued "a two-tier system of Justice," failed to probe alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election, and chose to omit key facts surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, events in Washington.


Friday, 14 October 2022 02:19 PM
