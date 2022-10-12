GOP Senate Takeover Would Be Victory for Trump, Not McConnell

If the looming midterm elections restore the Senate to GOP control, political strategists say the chamber's highest-ranking Republican won't be able to claim credit for engineering the conservative comeback, noting that current Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has made his biggest impact this cycle by publicly criticizing the "quality" of candidates in several key races and repeatedly downplaying his party's potential November successes.

For months, the seven-term senator has essentially pitted the Republican Party against itself by castigating candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump for purportedly lacking the qualities necessary to hold higher office. McConnell has done this while watching Democrats rack up legislative victories – often with help from more moderate GOP senators.