Trump Blasts Jan. 6 Panel 'Witch Hunt' in Scathing Letter

Former President Donald Trump on Friday morning issued a scathing letter to Jan. 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., in response to the partisan House panel's unanimous vote to subpoena him — but never said whether he would testify.

Titled "PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY," Trump's letter slammed the panel for its "Show Trial" that continued "a two-tier system of Justice," failed to probe alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election, and chose to omit key facts surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 events in Washington.

Committee members on Thursday, in what was expected to be the panel's final public hearing, voted unanimously to subpoena Trump to appear for a formal deposition. The former president did not mention the subpoena vote in his 14-page letter, which included a 10-page appendix of Jan. 6 photos and bullet points concerning swing state 2020 election results.

"The same group of Radical Left Democrats who utilized their Majority position in Congress to create the fiction of Russia, Russia, Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, the $48 Million Mueller Report (which ended in No Collusion!), Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, the atrocious and illegal Spying on my Campaign, and so much more, are the people who created this Committee of highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs whose sole function is to destroy the lives of many hard-working American Patriots, whose records in life have been unblemished until this point of attempted ruination," Trump wrote in the letter.

"This memo is being written to express our anger, disappointment, and complaint that with all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on what many consider to be a Charade and Witch Hunt, and despite strong and powerful requests, you have not spent even a short moment on examining the massive Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, and have targeted only those who were, as concerned American Citizens, protesting the Fraud itself."

Trump blasted congressional Democrat leaders for employing "a two-tier system of Justice" in the U.S. and ripped the Jan. 6 panel for not asking "one question" about how "Since 1888, no incumbent has gained votes and lost reelection."

Trump also admonished the select committee for ignoring key facts surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and blamed Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for not supplying adequate security that day.

"I recommended and authorized thousands of troops to be deployed to ensure that there was peace, safety, and security at the Capitol and throughout Washington, D.C., on January 6th because I knew, just based on instinct and what I was hearing, that the crowd coming to listen to my speech, and various others, would be a very big one, far bigger than anyone thought possible," he said.

The former president ended his letter by saying "the Unselect Committee has perpetuated a Show Trial the likes of which this Country has never seen before" and demanded "answers on the Crime of the Century."