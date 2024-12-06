Hegseth's Lawyer Threatens Sex Assault Accuser With Lawsuit

Pete Hegseth's lawyer threatened to sue his client's sexual assault accuser for extortion if Hegseth's nomination for secretary of defense collapses.

The woman who has accused Hegseth of sexual assault may not be guilty of criminal extortion, Tim Parlatore told CNN, but he could still file a lawsuit against her for civil extortion.

When asked why Hegseth's legal team did not involve the police at the time the allegations were first made, Parlatore said, "It was something we were considering at the time."

"Quite frankly, with the violation of the agreement, if he is not confirmed as secretary of defense, we may still bring a civil extortion claim against her," the attorney said, referring to a nondisclosure agreement the accuser signed as part of a settlement.

"If the false claims of somebody that was part of an extortion that was then put out in violation of a settlement agreement ultimately causes him to lose his future employment opportunities, then yes, that is something that is worth bringing a lawsuit against her, and her friend, and potentially even the attorney for," Parlatore said.

Hegseth is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in 2017 when he spoke at a Republican conference in Monterey, California.

In a police report from the time, the woman said she met Hegseth at an after-party event at the hotel bar but does not remember most of the night. She said she does remember waking up in a hotel room with Hegseth, who she claims blocked her from leaving and took her phone. She believes she was drugged and raped, but charges were never filed.

The allegations emerged last month after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Hegseth for the top job at the Pentagon.

The Fox News host has denied the woman's claims, saying it was a consensual affair and that the woman later regretted cheating on her husband.

Hegseth has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill this week as he seeks to dispel the sexual assault allegations as well as accusations about excessive drinking at former jobs. Meanwhile, his mother, Penelope Hegseth, sent him an email in 2018 saying he mistreated women; she recently appeared on Fox News to defend her son as he faces an uphill confirmation process in the Senate.

Trump said on Friday that Hegseth "is a winner" who has received "strong and deep" support despite what "the Fake News would have you believe."

"He will be a fantastic, high energy, Secretary of Defense, one who leads with charisma and skill," Trump wrote in part on Truth Social. "Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!"