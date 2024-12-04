Rob O'Neill to Newsmax: Deep State Shows Fangs With Hegseth Opposition

Retired Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill told Newsmax on Wednesday that the opposition to Pete Hegseth as defense secretary is a sign "the fangs of the deep state coming out."

As Trump readies his America First agenda, some of his Cabinet picks have come under intense scrutiny from senators within his own party. Hegseth has been met with criticism from six GOP senators who have publicly indicated they are not comfortable supporting him. Host Carl Higbie mentioned a headline from MSNBC that claimed that Hegseth’s nomination was "in peril."

O’Neill told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that such networks believe 48% of the country will "buy that nonsense."

"Look back at when Robert Bork was up for the Supreme Court," O'Neill said. "I remember 1987 because I was a Redskins fan, and the left took that away from me, too, because some white liberals were offended by that. They did [character assassination] with Clarence Thomas.

"Remember Christine Blasey [Ford]? Where is she? This is all nonsense and it's a brilliant tactic, though, by the Trump administration because they're getting this nonsense out there."

O’Neill said Hegseth "is a fighter" and the media is "going to scream" no matter what.

"These are the fangs of the deep state coming out because they know when Trump gets into office on Jan. 20, they're all going to be in trouble," he said.

