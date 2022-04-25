LGBT Disney Employees Criticize Company for Censoring Its Films Overseas

Disney has boldly come out against Florida passing a law to stop schools from teaching sex and gender dysphoria issues to the youngest public school students, but it is now getting flak for censoring its own movies on the same topics.

While Disney's movies in the U.S. include "overtly gay affection," it routinely censored it in the films to appease markets in Russia, China and the Middle East, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

The Disney movies with scenes objected to in those markets are often adapted or removed altogether, according to the report.

The revelations have Disney's LGBT employees calling on the company to stop "actively censoring" gay content in its movies.

Among the censoring claims, the upcoming "Lightyear" kids movie cut a kissing scene between two female characters before it was reinstated under employee complaints, according to the Daily Mail.

"Even if creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, we are barred from creating it," Pixar employees wrote in March 9 letter. "Beyond the 'inspiring content' we are allowed to create, we demand action."

The kiss scene may or may not be in Lightyear's international release in June.

Pixar's 2020 film ''Onward'' featured a character in a lesbian relationship, amd the movie was banned in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, according to Deadline.

The movie was permitted in Russia, but a reference to a female character's "girlfriend" was changed to "partner."

Disney-owned Marvel had a same-sex kiss in the November 2021 release "Eternals," but it was edited out for audiences in Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Ethiopia, Palestine, Syria, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, the Mail reported.

Also, Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" was censored in Russia to remove "romantic overtones," according to the report.