Florida Lawmaker to Newsmax: Disney in a 'Specially Privileged Woke World'

Florida state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia told Newsmax on Monday that Florida was "leveling the playing field" by stripping Disney of its special tax district in Orlando, bringing the iconic corporation out of its "specially privileged woke world."

"What we did is we took away some of the special privileges that were granted to them by the Florida government back in the 1960s. And basically, we're leveling the playing field," Ingoglia said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

The Florida lawmaker also listed off unique governing abilities Disney had under the district.

"They can do things like eminent domain, they can take their neighbor's land and annex it into Disney, they can build their own nuclear plant, they can issue tax-exempt bonds," Ingoglia explained. "If something goes wrong in their theme parks, they don't even have to go to the county in order to get permits to fix things. They can just issue them themselves."

Ingoglia pointed out that competitors to Disney theme parks have never had the same special protections in the state, preventing actual capitalist competition.

"Now the next-door neighbor down the road, Universal Studios, they don't have that. So, taking away their self-governing status just basically levels the playing field," he stated.

The congressman also called out Disney's "hypocrisy" for opposing gaming legislation until it acquired ESPN in 1985.

"But as soon as they bought ESPN, it's like, 'How much do you want to bet on the Lakers this weekend?' They're just hypocrites," Ingoglia said.

