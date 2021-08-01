Dick Morris: Biden's Handling of COVID Has Led to Drop in Polls

President Joe Biden's precipitous drop in polls isn't due to the rise in inflation or the increase in crime, but how the current president has handled COVID-19, Dick Morris said on Sunday.

Appearing on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM, hosted by John Catsimatidis, Morris said Biden promised to solve the pandemic's issues but was "vague" about the end goal or how to get there.

Now its serving as his downfall.

"You live by the sword, you die by the sword," Morris states.

"Biden is dropping precipitously in his ratings.… There is a move in the country from optimism to pessimism … The number of people who are optimistic about the country was down by 20% over the last eight weeks. The percentage of people who are pessimistic is up 20% … Biden's ratings are in serious trouble," Morris adds.

According to Gallup, Biden's latest job approval rating of 50% is down from 56% in June.

Biden "was elected as a single-issue candidate on Covid," Morris said. "His big campaign promise was that he was going to solve the problem and return things to normal… He said he had a plan … But now Covid is back. And back in a form that is probably more easily transmittable and scares the hell out of people. It’s a transparent failure of the Biden presidency."