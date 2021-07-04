Dick Morris: Prosecutions Against Trump Attempt to Shut Him Up

Prosecutions against the Trump Organization are an attempt to keep former President Donald Trump quiet and prevent him from criticizing the failed policies of the Biden administration, political strategist Dick Morris said on Sunday.

Speaking on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770 AM hosted by John Catsimatidis, Morris said the Democrats want to shut Trump up, because “he’s too effective. He’s too important.”

Morris, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, stressed that the goal of the prosecutions against Trump “is not retribution for the past or prevention for the future. It’s to shut him up in the present. Because they can’t have him running around telling people the truth about what’s going on under Biden.”

He insisted that Trump’s effective visit to the southern border recently showcasing the bankruptcy of Biden’s policy there, as well as the rallies the former president has been holding, made clear to the Manhattan District Attorney's office and New York’s Attorney General’s office, “that they want to do everything they can to keep him quiet. Part of this is intimidation, because they figure they’ll sweep up people in his organization. Maybe they will turn on him.… like Michael Cohen did.”

Morris added that “Trump has become the most effective, and perhaps the only, spokesman for the Republican Party. There is no other national figure dissenting from Biden‘s policies and laying out how disastrous they are. Whether it be immigration, or his inflation policies, or his welfare policies. There’s only one person that’s really making the case. And that’s Donald Trump.”

When Catsimatidis commented that the prosecutions were similar to what happens in a third world country, where the current administration goes against the previous one, Morris agreed, pointing out that it should be “put that in the context of the fact that Trump did not go after Hillary.… There was no indictment. There was no real investigation. The Clinton foundation skated through without a problem.”

On other issues, Morris said that the success of the United States in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic was due to Trump’s Operation Warp Speed that led to the rapid development of the vaccines. Morris called the operation “the most important project by the government since the Manhattan Project that led to the bomb.”