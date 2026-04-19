Navarro to Newsmax: Tax Day Is 'Christmas Day' for Working Americans

White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro said Sunday on Newsmax that President Donald Trump's signature tax law is delivering the largest tax rebates in U.S. history.

He predicted a Justice Department antitrust trial in May will upend the American meat industry.

The comments, made on "Wake Up America Weekend," came as taxpayers filed their first returns under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Trump signed on July 4, 2025.

The law created new deductions for tips, overtime pay, and seniors, and restored 100% immediate expensing for business investment.

Navarro called Tax Day "Christmas Day for middle- and working-class Americans" and said the bill had been mischaracterized by Democrats and legacy media when it passed, denting the administration's polling at the time.

He said the filing season had shifted the narrative because Americans were now seeing the benefits in their returns.

"This is going to be the biggest rebates for the American people in American history," he said.

He described a broad-based set of benefits for seniors, service workers, factory workers, and auto workers, pointing to the law's deductions for tip income, overtime, and an enhanced deduction for those 65 and older.

The overtime deduction is capped at $12,500, or $25,000 for joint filers, and phases out at higher incomes, according to the IRS.

The senior deduction is an additional $6,000.

Navarro argued that the bill's 100% expensing for domestic manufacturing facilities would lift productivity, wages, and gross domestic product while easing inflation.

He also urged workers to revise their W-2 withholding this week, saying Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wants filers to capture the benefit through their paychecks rather than waiting for next year's refund.

Turning to grocery prices, Navarro said the administration is moving aggressively against what he called the "big beef cartel," referring to Cargill, JBS, Tyson Foods, and National Beef.

The White House has said those four companies control roughly 85% of the U.S. beef processing market, a figure confirmed by U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Navarro pointed to a Justice Department antitrust case against data firm Agri Stats, which is scheduled to begin a bench trial on May 4 in federal court in Minnesota.

The DOJ alleges the company's information-sharing reports enabled major chicken, pork, and turkey producers to inflate prices.

Agri Stats has denied wrongdoing, and its attorney told the court this month he is optimistic about a pretrial settlement.

He said a similar concentration problem exists in beef, citing Brazilian ownership in the sector.

JBS is based in Brazil, and National Beef is majority-owned by Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig.

Navarro said the administration is "cracking down" and working to reverse what he called "Biden legacy inflation."

"Donald Trump is working for you day and night," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com