Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems 'Gradually Moving Away' From Biden

Democrats are "gradually moving away" from President Joe Biden as concerns mount and grow over his age and cognitive difficulties, political strategist Dick Morris said on Newsmax Friday.

"He's obviously incapable and dangerous to be president," Morris told Newsmax's "Newsline." "But the interesting thing now is how the Democrats are gradually moving away from him."

For example, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., did not attend Biden's rally Friday in her home state, even though she's there campaigning, Morris pointed out.

"That's a huge put-down," he said. "That's tantamount to asking him to drop out. For an incumbent senator in a very close race to not show up at a rally with the president is a great statement."

Morris also noted that Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., "who is basically the leader of the Black vote in the South," has speculated that the Democratic Party may need to have mini-conventions to determine who should replace Biden.

"It's stunning that Clyburn said that because everyone else is closing the wagons and saying, 'Oh, no, it's Biden or nobody,'" said Morris.

Further, there is talk that the Black community would not be happy if Vice President Kamala Harris were skipped over for the nomination should Biden drop out, said Morris.

But, he added, Clyburn is calling for an "open convention for both president and vice president, where Harris and Biden would both have to earn this nomination all over again."

Former first lady Michelle Obama has been mentioned as a possibility to replace Biden on the party's ticket. And according to a Reuters' poll, she is the one candidate who could defeat former President Donald Trump.

But Morris said he does not "credit that poll" as the pollsters have been "down-talking President Trump's chances" all this campaign season.

"The one I trust is McLaughlin," said Morris. "Our poll said Trump was 3 points ahead of Michelle [Obama], but, but closer than with Biden.

The Democrats, he added, want to get rid of Biden but can't jump over Harris "because she's Black and she's next in line, and the Black community is already slipping away from [Biden]."

