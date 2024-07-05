Rep. Owens to Newsmax: Dems Were 'Lied To' About Biden

President Joe Biden's cognitive issues have been apparent for years, but the liberal media has been lying to Americans about him, Rep. Burgess Owens told Newsmax on Friday.

"What's interesting for those of us who have been watching this for the last two or three years, we're not surprised," the Utah Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

But now with the news growing about Biden, Burgess said he wants to ask Democrats how it feels to "be lied to."

"The Black community has seen this for decades, and now the American people see what it is," said Owens. "These guys don't care about our country. They care about the party. They care about the power. It's amazing that they're now in shock. They're panicking because the American people finally see what's going on."

The panic over Biden, Owens added, will be a "very disruptive process."

"Thanks to Biden, the American people realize that the Democratic Party has never, ever been for the American people," he said. "They're now talking about changing one elitist with another one, but the party doesn't change. The party does not focus on the American people. They focus on their own power, and we're tired of it. We're sick of it."

Meanwhile, Biden's interview with ABC News's George Stephanopoulos has been moved up from Sunday to Friday night in an attempt to tone down the talk after Biden's struggles in last week's debate with former President Donald Trump.

Owens said that's another way to show "how little they think about the American people."

"They really believe that sitting down with Stephanopoulos is going to change what we're seeing with this president," said Owens.

Further, Biden's problems are "cringe-worthy" and the situation is "embarrassing," he added.

"Anyone who's had an elder or a parent who's gotten older, going through dementia, we want to protect them," said Owens. "We have hard times ahead of us, but again, this is a family that does not care about our country."

Biden, as well, won't step away on his own, he added.

"He's obstinate," said Owens. "He's focused on himself. I think he's a narcissist, and because of that he's going to fight all the way through to the end."

But "when the Democrats lose, and we come into power with President [Donald] Trump and the House and the Senate and we turn this country around, the Democratic Party will never have the power they have, at least for another few generations," said Owens. "I think this will be a very timely process for us to get this country back."

