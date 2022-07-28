Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump 'Federalized the Crime Issue'

The America First doctrine laid out by former President Donald Trump in his first return to Washington, D.C., this week has delivered an impactful 2024 platform to make America safe again, according to Trump presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

Dick Morris details the "three big issues" on the Trump 2024 platform in his latest book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," an instant best-seller when released this month.

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

"He has federalized the crime issue," Morris told Thursday's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "I write in the book that he has three big issues: inflation, crime and immigration. But crime has always been a local issue, a state and local issue, and in his speech this week, he prominently talked about making this a federal issue."

Trump, speaking to the America First Policy Institute on Tuesday, excoriated President Joe Biden for bringing the U.S. "to its knees" on inflation, crime, and immigration — adding the latter issue is "poisoning our country."

"He recommended that states and localities adopt stop and frisk, which is the only solution to murders in the cities," Morris added to host Chris Salcedo. "You know, we talk about gun control, which this is gun control for criminals, because you can search people late at night in suspicious areas."

Trump noted in his speech the crime-infested American cities are "all Democrat-run," but his potential 2024 presidential campaign will seek to use the powers of the White House to restore law and order.

"I think that we're really dealing with a major initiative on crime, even said he would take over from state and local officials, like in Chicago," Morris added.

Decide: Do You Want Trump or DeSantis in 2024? Vote in Newsmax Poll – Vote Here Now

Trump reiterated his Las Vegas speech plan to bring the death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers.

"Good move, I think," Morris continued on Trump's plan to push "legislation authorizing it."

"The important point about that is the bargaining power it gives the police," Morris added.

Morris noted the political history of former President Richard Nixon in the 1960s making crime a federal issue.

"Now Trump is doing the same thing, and he's doing it with innovative, new and important proposals to deal with crime," Morris concluded. "And this all goes back to my basic theme, Chris, that Trump can say forwards — nobody else can — I did it already. I did it already."

Join the Trump List: Get latest news on Trump's 2024 plans, his "Big Announcement" and more from Newsmax's Trump list! Just text REMIND to 39-747 and you can join instantly.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!