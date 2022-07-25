Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Has '24 Plan to Drain Swamp

If former President Donald Trump is reelected in 2024, there are reports he is going to work to drain the swamp of "deep state" career government officials by permitting the president to staff his government as one sees fit.

While Trump campaign adviser Dick Morris, who has released his latest book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," did not fully acknowledge the reported "Schedule F" executive order to Newsmax, he hailed it as noble reform for the Executive branch.

"That's a bit of historical tension in American politics," Morris told Monday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "All officials used to be appointed. Andrew Jackson set that precedent. He said, 'They elected me president, so I should fill the administration with people who will do my policies.'

"And then when that system became too corrupt, they replaced it in 1882 with the civil service system. But the problem is now the civil service marches to its own drummer."

Trump has long rebuked the "deep state," especially the Obama administration holdovers during his first term that he has said were leaking information from the White House to damage him and there were holdovers allegedly working to undermine his presidency.

"Bill Clinton said it best: He said, 'It's like running a cemetery; you have 1,000 people under you, but nobody listens to you,'" Morris, a former Clinton presidential adviser himself, told host Rob Schmitt.

"And I think that this rule that he's seeking to propose is a very good one, because it makes the bureaucracy politically responsible to the president."

Morris also noted in his appearance with Schmitt, as he wrote in his book, he has found strength in God and purpose after battling cancer.

"I'm shy about talking about this because I don't believe in trumpeting my evangelical feelings from the rooftops, and you know, Christ said to do that," Morris said. "And I certainly do not want to sell a single book because of that.

"It just is a fact that I like to look at the events of my life and try to discern in the patterns that might suggest what God wants me to do. And previously it's to work around the world to try to combat tyranny and fight for freedom."

God "spared" him to fight for Trump's reelection, Morris continued.

"When I was in the hospital, recovering from tongue cancer – actually which was just damn near capital punishment for a pundit – I felt that God had spared me, and I felt my purpose was to help Donald Trump get reelected, and I am still in pursuing that purpose."

