Trump Calls for Death Penalty for Drug Dealers

Former President Donald Trump came out with a bold statement in Las Vegas on Friday night, calling for the death penalty for convicted drug dealers, cop killers, and human traffickers in order to "make America safe again."

"So this is a little controversial, and I will either get a standing ovation — and I don't care about the ovation, I care about the country — or people are going to walk out of the room for what I am about to say, but it's time, finally, to say it," Trump told the crowd at a midterm campaign event at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"If you look at countries all throughout the world, no matter where you go, the only ones that don't have a drug problem are those that institute the death penalty for drug dealers. They're the only ones. They don't have any problem."

Trump added he got the cue from China's Xi Jinping in a meeting when he sought to press the Chinese leader on stopping the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States — which has raged from China because of their own death penalty, thus forcing drugs out of their country.

"China has no drug problem, because they have what's called quick trial," Trump said. "When a dealer, when caught, goes to trial quickly, and if guilty is immediately executed."

Trump noted China once had a drug problem, and became a vulnerable country that was seeing parts of it being attacked, before it instituted the death penalty for drug dealers.

"It was brutal, but it ended, and it ended very quickly," Trump said.

Now, Trump said, the drugs flow out of China, endangering lives of millions around the world, particularly the open borders of President Joe Biden's America.

"So instead of coming into China, they go someplace else," Trump said, adding "these drug dealers, they just don't deal in China. The consequences are far too great: It's called death."

"The drug problem in China is our problem, because they made drugs there, but they won't sell them there because they are afraid to do so, so they sell them through our southern border and other places," Trump continued.

"Because Trump isn't there, it's out of control."

Trump cited data that suggests "each drug dealer is responsible for the death and destruction of 500 lives."

"I've studied all aspects," Trump said. "We've had blue ribbon committees headed up by dilettantes, society people, and others that are far more interested in seeing their names in the newspapers than stopping the massive inflow of drugs. More importantly, even if they wanted to, they wouldn't be able to do it. They wouldn't have a chance.

"They don't have what's necessary in order to win against the evil and, unfortunately, brilliant minds of those that head the cartels and other forms of drug distribution."

Trump even took "some of the people in this room" to task for their lack of fortitude to push for the death penalty for drug dealers.

"They're wonderful people, but sadly, they don't have a clue," Trump said. "Or we can be strong and do what ultimately has to be done.

"You must also have the death penalty for those that kill police officers, as well as those who kill through human trafficking."



Trump noted the drug and human traffickers are making more money under the table than very successful American businesses, without anyone noticing.

"We can be street-wise, tough, and smart to end our problem, or we can be politically corrected, weak, and frankly extremely stupid — which is probably the way we will continue to be and lose millions and millions more people to a scourge to the likes of which our country and most other countries have never seen before.

"So do something about it. It's the only way you're going to win."

Trump noted the controversial nature of a call for the death penalty that he once alluded to while he was in the White House.

"While the television cameras — we've got them all — are blazing as they always seem to be when I speak, unfortunately, I thought long and hard about making this statement. I'll be criticized by many," Trump concluded. "It's a strong statement. It's a statement that I don't think that anybody in this room has ever heard.

"I don't think any of these incredible professionals have heard it, sad. They know what to do, but nobody wants to say it. And I just hope somebody does something.

"It's a statement that has to be made. American people will have to figure it out and in the end — I am sure — they will agree with me.

"We just want to have — it's very simple — a great country again."