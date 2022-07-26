Trump: Biden's 'Open Border' Is 'Poisoning Our Country'

Calling on the "next Republican president" to adopt an America First border policy, former President Donald Trump denounced what he called the Biden administration's "open border" policy as "poisoning our country."

"The border was the best and safest in U.S. recorded history, and they have turned it into the worst in the history of our country, but probably the worst in the history of the world," Trump told the America First Agenda Summit, delivering an America First Policy Institute speech that aired live on Newsmax.

"And that includes Third World countries, because no Third World country would have millions and millions of people — I don't care how desolate, how poor — they wouldn't have millions and millions of people pouring into their country.

"There has never been a border like this in history. What they're doing to this country, they're poisoning our country."

Trump called on the next president, not referring to himself as the one, to fund the largest increase of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

"They're poisoning our country — and remember what I said: We're going to pay a big price over the years to come," Trump added. "To repair the damage [President] Joe Biden has done, it's also going to be necessary to fund the largest-ever increase in the number of new ICE officers."

Trump added calls for strict punishment of immigration law-breakers, particularly those who break the law in the U.S..

"We need to pass a dramatic sentencing enhancement for those caught breaking our immigration laws so that anybody with a record of sex crimes will not set foot on our soil, and if they do, they'll be out of here quickly, or they'll be in one of our prisons, which is also very likely," Trump said.

"These are just some of the critical reforms we should race to implement. We have to get it done as soon as we possibly can. Our country and the lives of our people are at stake, and we do not have a moment to waste.

"Our country is in a condition on crime that we've never seen before — not even something that anybody in this audience would think is possible."

Trump repeated his Save America rally mantra that he "ran twice, won twice, and did far better the second time."

"We may just have to do it again," he added. "We have to straighten out our country."

