Sec. Noem: Ill. Gov. Pritzker Protects 'Illegal Criminals'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday called out Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker for "protecting illegal criminals and not prioritizing the American citizens."

During a press conference in Springfield, Illinois, Noem said her presence in the state capital intended "to draw attention to the dangerous policies of Illinois and the Illinois governor and what he has perpetuated as far as violence and criminality against his citizens."

"Springfield needs attention specifically because of the victims that have been here but also because of the laws that come out of this city that impact the entire state. That is: protecting illegal criminals and not prioritizing the American citizens and the citizens of this great state," said Noem, who was surrounded by people who had lost family members at the hands of illegal migrants or due to fentanyl, much of which entered the U.S. at the southern border.

The former South Dakota governor cited numerous examples of alien criminals who had been arrested during Pritzker's time in office only to be released in the sanctuary state. She cited one alien who had been arrested 16 times in Chicago and had been continuously released.

"Governors like JB Pritzker don't care if gangbangers, if murderers, rapists and pedophiles roam free in his state," Noem said. "If they are here illegally, he's going to protect them."

Noem accused Pritzker of breaking the law to protect illegal migrants.

"This governor has bragged about Illinois being a firewall against President [Donald] Trump's immigration enforcement agenda," she said, "and it is very clear that he is violating the Constitution of the United States because it is a federal law that the federal government and president set and enforce immigration policies."

Noem mentioned that Pritzker, in 2020, cost his taxpayers $1.6 billion by expanding access to free healthcare to aliens. In 2021, he ordered state officials to stop cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

She added that between 400,000 and 500,000 illegal aliens lived in Illinois in 2022, and "we know there are more here today."

On Tuesday, in anticipation of Noem's visit, Pritzker's office attacked the DHS secretary and the Trump administration, CBS News reported.

"Despite the Trump administration being in office for more than 100 days and falsely accusing Illinois of not following federal and state law, Secretary Noem and her team does not communicate with the State of Illinois and has not asked for support or coordination to enforce immigration laws," Pritzker's office said.