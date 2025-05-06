Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Sanctuary Govs. Must Adhere to Law or Lose Funds

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday that it's time for governors of sanctuary states to explain how they plan to follow federal immigration law as the committee prepares to question them at a high-profile hearing next week.

Comer said the panel is ready to hear from governors of sanctuary states about how they intend to comply with President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Appearing on "Finnerty," Comer emphasized the importance of the upcoming May 15 hearing, where New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are expected to testify.

"Yeah, this is a very important hearing. We've heard from the sanctuary city mayors. Now we need to hear from the sanctuary city governors," Comer said. "We want to hear their plan on how they're going to work with the Trump administration to deport the criminal illegals."

Comer made clear that governors will be asked under oath whether they intend to follow federal immigration law or continue resisting federal efforts to deport undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

"If they want to say under oath that they're not going to work with the current administration, they're going to obstruct, they're going to break the law and try to protect criminals who are over here in this country illegally, then they're going to suffer the consequences," Comer said.

The hearing comes as the Trump administration escalates its immigration enforcement agenda. Last week, Trump signed an executive order directing the Office of Management and Budget to "identify appropriate Federal funds to sanctuary jurisdictions, including grants and contracts, for suspension or termination, as appropriate."

Comer said the Oversight Committee is working to give state leaders a chance to come into compliance — but warned there will be consequences for continued defiance.

"We're building a case, first of all, to give them an opportunity to do the right thing," Comer said. "If they're not going to do the right thing, if they're going to continue to obstruct [border czar] Tom Homan and the Trump administration, then the next step is for Congress to cut their budgets, cut their federal funding."

Comer argued that states that refuse to follow immigration law should not receive federal dollars.

"We don't believe any entity should receive federal funding that's out of compliance with federal law," he said. "And the federal law is if you're here illegally, you're going to be deported. That is the Trump administration policy, and that is the real law of the land."

Comer announced Walz's scheduled testimony on Tuesday. The Kentucky Republican first called on Hochul, Pritzker, and Walz to appear in letters sent on April 10.

The May 15 hearing will mark a key moment in Congress's oversight of sanctuary policies amid a renewed push by the Trump administration to enforce immigration law at the state and local levels.

