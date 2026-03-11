GOP Blocks Democrats' Bid to Fund TSA, FEMA Amid DHS Shutdown

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked Democrats' efforts to force a vote to reopen several Department of Homeland Security agencies while leaving immigration enforcement operations unfunded, the Appropriations Committee announced.

The manuever escalates a standoff with Republicans as the DHS shutdown stretches into its fourth week and disruptions at U.S. airports worsen.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the committee's top Democrat, sought unanimous consent to pass a bill funding the Transportation Security Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the U.S. Coast Guard, and other nonimmigration agencies.

The proposal intentionally excluded Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, which Democrats want to change after enforcement incidents that resulted in the deaths of Americans this year.

Republicans quickly blocked the move.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., objected, accusing Democrats of engaging in "political games" and arguing the measure would undermine federal law enforcement.

"We have political games being played by our Democratic colleagues instead of putting the people of this nation first," Britt said.

"What we've just seen put forth by the senator from Washington would effectively defund our law enforcement officers that are charged with keeping Americans safe. We're not going back to the era of defund police."

The dispute is part of a broader funding fight over DHS, which has been partially shuttered as lawmakers clash over immigration policy and oversight of federal agents.

Murray said the shooting deaths by immigration agents in Minneapolis highlight the need for reforms before Congress approves additional immigration enforcement funding.

"It has been nearly six weeks, six weeks, since Alex Pretti was killed by masked federal agents in broad daylight. It has been over nine weeks since Renee Good was killed," Murray said on the Senate floor.

"Day after day, week after week, we have seen Americans brutalized by an out-of-control Department of Homeland Security.

"We pushed for common-sense steps to make sure that poorly trained agents and officers do not trample the basic rights of American citizens and kill them for no reason. But my colleagues across the aisle came back to us and said, 'Sorry, we cannot agree to those.'"

Republicans argue Democrats are prolonging the shutdown by refusing to negotiate a full funding package with the White House.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said he did not understand why Democrats were unwilling to reach a broader agreement.

"I guess I'm at a loss as to why we continue to have an attempt, a one-sided attempt, to actually sit down and solve this deal," Thune said.

The funding fight is increasingly spilling into public view as the shutdown begins affecting travelers.

With TSA funding caught in the dispute, several major airports have reported hourslong security lines this week as staffing shortages grow and agents work without pay.

Republicans have highlighted the delays as evidence the shutdown is jeopardizing public safety, while Democrats argue they tried to fund TSA and other nonimmigration agencies immediately.

"I don't want to hear any complaints from Republicans about TSA not being funded if they block this today," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said before Murray's motion. "The bottom line is very simple."

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said the proposal would have allowed TSA, FEMA, and CISA to reopen immediately.

"We're concerned about lines at our airports," Peters said. "We're concerned about our TSA agents being able to pay their bills."