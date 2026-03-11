WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: global entry | airports | homeland security | shutdown

Homeland Security Restarts Global Entry Program After Travelers Faced Long Airport Lines

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 02:31 PM EDT

The Department of Homeland Security restarted the Global Entry program on Wednesday, a little over two weeks after it halted the service for travelers because of the partial government shutdown.

Global Entry allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers to use expedited kiosks — for a fee — when entering the United States from abroad, saving them time at airports and other ports of entry.

Homeland Security officials initially said the program would be suspended as long as the partial shutdown remained in effect when announcing the move on Feb. 22.

The department reassigned U.S. Customs and Border Protection workers staffing the Global Entry program to process all other arriving travelers.

Travelers at a handful of U.S. airports faced long security lines this past weekend, raising concerns about how the government shutdown will impact the busy spring travel season.

The shutdown began Feb. 14 after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach a deal on legislation to fund Homeland Security. Democrats want changes to immigration operations that are central to President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign.

The problems during the latest shutdown are renewing attention to ways to prevent airport security operations from being slowed during political impasses, including allowing more airports to outsource security screening while maintaining TSA oversight.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


