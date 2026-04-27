WH to Discuss Presidential Security, Stands by Secret Service

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles will hold a meeting this ‌week on presidential security after ​a shooting near a gathering of journalists and administration ⁠officials in Washington, a ​senior White House official told Reuters on ⁠Monday.

The official said President Donald Trump and the White House stand by the ‌leadership of the U.S. ​Secret Service ‌following the shooting outside the hotel ballroom ‌where the White House Correspondents' Association dinner was being held.

Wiles is ⁠expected to meet ‌early ⁠this week with leaders of the Secret ⁠Service ⁠and the Homeland Security department to discuss "protocol and ‌practices" for major events involving Trump, the senior official said.

The meeting ‌will ​examine Saturday's ‌security response and also look at "everything possible" to keep future ​events safe, the official added.