Rep. Rose to Newsmax: Dems Using Americans as 'Pawns' in DHS Shutdown

Democrats are putting Americans at risk by refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security during an ongoing government shutdown, particularly with war raging in Iran, Rep. John Rose said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"The Democrats seem determined to try to protect illegal aliens and use American citizens as pawns in that exercise," the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early."

"We're in our third shutdown in five months, and this one now into 26 days at a critical time for this country," he added. "They're using the American people, putting them in harm's way to gain leverage."

Rose also addressed election security, expressing frustration that the Senate has not advanced legislation requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

The House has twice passed legislation aimed at tightening election integrity requirements, including the SAVE Act and the SAVE America Act, he said.

"It's disappointing to see the Senate not take this up," Rose said. "Obviously, we could blame Democrats for that. And I do, because this issue, supported by the overwhelming majority, over 80% of Americans, over 70% of Democrats themselves support this legislation to restore some sanity to our elections."

The Tennessee lawmaker said the proposal ensures that only U.S. citizens participate in elections.

"Just making sure that those who vote are U.S. citizens, something that the vast majority of Americans agree with," Rose said. "Why the Democrats won't allow a vote in the Senate, why Leader [John] Thune won't force a vote in the Senate really defies me."

Rose said he hopes President Donald Trump remains firm in his stance that he will not sign new legislation until election integrity measures are addressed.

"Certainly, we support that in the House," Rose said. "We've gotten the job done twice, and we hope the Senate will take this up and take the time that's necessary, because securing our elections is absolutely the most critical thing we can do at this point in time."

Rose also weighed in on the upcoming special election in Georgia to fill the seat previously held by former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which is headed to a runoff between Trump-endorsed District Attorney Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris.

Rose said the district strongly favors Republicans and predicted the GOP will retain the seat.

"Absolutely, it's a safe seat," Rose said. "Obviously, in the first election, there was a lot of fragmenting of the vote. But I think this is a deep red district and the Republican will win."

