Devin Nunes: FBI Probe of Trump 'Investigation in Search of a Crime'

Former California GOP Rep. Devin Nunes on Sunday derided the FBI probe of documents removed from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home as “an investigation in search of a crime.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Nunes railed at the convening of a grand jury against Trump “looking at the president for treason.”

“If that was the case, if he really was holding these documents, these so-called classified documents — we even heard leaks of nuclear secrets that the president was holding, but that's preposterous.”

If that were the case, he said, “They should have immediately sent FBI agents to surround Mar-a-Lago if the nuclear secrets were really there.”

“Once again, this is a continued investigation of Trump and the Republican Party that's basically an investigation in search of a crime,” Nunes declared.

According to Nunes, the accusations against Trump “never stopped.”

“Remember back in ’15 and ’16 is when ... they started saying he was colluding with Russians, that Vladimir Putin and Republicans were all colluding? They went to a grand jury with that.”

Nunes also said the Aug. 8 raid makes America look like a banana republic.

“Democrats are involved in this. They coordinate with the media, and like I said, these top-level Obama/Biden officials are now at the top echelon of this current White House and Department of Justice, and they're basically facing no scrutiny,” he asserted.

He lamented that three days after the raid, Attorney General Merrick Garland “shows up 45 minutes late for his own press conference ... and complains about the way the DOJ and FBI are being treated ... exit stage left without taking any questions.

"This is what's led to what I think a lot of Americans believe ... this is why you see America beginning to look like a banana republic if it isn't already.

