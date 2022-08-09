Mark Levin: 'No Justification for Sending 30 Friggin' FBI Agents'

Mark Levin, a former chief of staff for Ronald Reagan's attorney general, forcefully rebuked the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's private residence.

"There is no justification for sending 30 friggin' FBI agents to the former president's compound in Mar-a-Lago in early morning and conducting themselves this way, or in any other cases in which they've done exactly the same thing," Levin told Fox News' "Hannity" on Monday night.

"The FBI is corrupt. This guy [Attorney General Merrick] Garland goes after parents. He goes after Republican state legislatures, he goes after states he disagrees with their abortion positions, he doesn't do a damn thing to protect the border, which is compelled by the Constitution. Nothing.

"This is the worst attack on this republic in modern history. Period. And it's not just an attack on Donald Trump. It's an attack on everybody who supports him, it's an attack on anybody who dares to raise serious questions about Washington, D.C., and the establishment in both parties."

Levin worked for AG Edwin Meese under Reagan and said the FBI raiding a former president's home — which has not been done in the organization's 114-year history — is beyond anything Meese would have ever considered.

"We would never ever have done this — ever," Levin began. "No. 2, it's 90 days before midterm election. That's outrageous."

"No. 3, everybody pretty much knows that Donald Trump is going to run in the Republican primary for president of the United States. And so you have a sitting president who wants to run against him and his attorney general acting like this."

Levin also put in the blame on Garland, saying the FBI "wouldn't have done anything without the sign-off of the attorney general of the United States. Period."

Levin, saying the raid was so unbelievable he thought it "was a farce that somebody put on the internet," lamented the corruption of the DOJ under President Joe Biden and AG Garland.

"Just look at this Department of Justice: It's the most damn corrupt thing I've ever seen — and I've been there, and I've worked there, and they have ruined that department," Levin concluded.