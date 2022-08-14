Jenna Ellis to Newsmax: FBI Had 'Political Justification,' Not Probable Cause for Raid

Jenna Ellis, a constitutional attorney and one-time legal counsel to former President Donald Trump, has no clear explanation as to why the FBI needed 9 1/2 hours to raid Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last week, or why the agents felt obliged to stand 10 feet away from the on-site Trump lawyers to present the warrant (signed by magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart).

Ellis also can't comprehend why the FBI reportedly snapped photos from inside the closet of former first lady Melania Trump.

"The FBI will use any excuse they can possibly fathom to justify" the raid, Ellis told Newsmax Sunday morning, while appearing on "Wake Up America" with hosts Carl Higbie and Christina Thompson, before adding, "why on earth would they need to take photos? Were there classified photos of Melania's shoes?"

Six days have passed since the Mar-a-Lago raid, and still, no one from the Trump camp has seen the affidavit which should have automatically accompanied the search warrant, reports Ellis.

And if the affidavit doesn't exist, Ellis says it would be a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment.

The Fourth Amendment gives every American citizen the right to feel "secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, [and] shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."

Two other components irking Ellis: Judge Reinhart's warrant was "too broad" in terms of which items were to be collected from Trump's home, she says; and the timeline of seizures covered his full presidential tenure of January 2017 to January 2021.

"Literally the entire span" of Trump's time in the White House, says Ellis.

And regarding whether the FBI warrant specified the items up for potential seizure, Ellis laments, "I don't see that," either.

Ellis also didn't observe any notes that would have met the "probable cause" threshold of a standard FBI search warrant.

After the raid, the Department of Justice cited how Trump possessed crucial documents to national security — all of which might have been declassified before the president left office in January 2021 — but still waited three days to execute the raid ... when Trump was "1,000 miles away in New York," says Ellis.

"This looks like it was a political justification, instead of probable cause; and that should scare every American," says Ellis, while adding the Democratic Party has been targeting Trump for six years — to no avail.

"[The Democrat-controlled DOJ, FBI] had to find something on Trump" before the upcoming midterms and the next election cycle, says Ellis. "The outcome [Democrats] are targeting is that President Trump never takes office again in 2024 ... They want to disqualify him from running, and that's not gonna happen."

