Tags: devin nunes | big tech | twitter files | elon musk

Devin Nunes to Newsmax: WH Seems to Use Private Companies to Censor Americans

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

Thursday, 08 December 2022 07:33 PM EST

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, told Newsmax that the Biden administration appears to be using private social media platforms to "censor" dissent from Americans.

During a Thursday interview on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Nunes argued that findings from Elon Musk's "Twitter Files" exposed the suppression of conservative voices through contact with President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign and the Democratic Party.

"It really is outrageous," stated the former GOP representative from California. "We're still waiting, quite frankly, on Elon Musk to release all of these documents."

His comments are in the backdrop of accusations surrounding former FBI lawyer Jim Baker, who served as Twitter's deputy general counsel after leaving the agency. Baker is allegedly a key figure in limiting the distribution of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story, according to the "Twitter Files."

Meanwhile, America First Legal revealed Tuesday that it uncovered 600 pages of documents related to Twitter's relationship with the government during its lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Included in the files: Twitter's creation of a Partner Support Portal for government employees and affiliated groups to submit posts it deemed as misinformation.

Nunes said he believes future documents from Musk could corroborate direct government involvement.

"If you couple the supposed Elon Musk documents ... with this work that America First is doing, this should give a pretty good flavor for what the United States government is doing on behalf of the Democrats to suppress freedom of speech in this country," he emphasized.

Thursday, 08 December 2022 07:33 PM
