Nunes to Newsmax: Apple Should Speak Out to Clear Up Musk's Allegations

Apple should make a public statement to get to the bottom of what really happened, Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes told Newsmax on Wednesday, responding to Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk's accusations that Apple threatened to pull the Twitter app from its App Store.

Nunes, a former Republican congressman from California, told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" that, in the meantime, everyone should be cautious, because "we don't yet have all the facts. ... [B]ut if Apple really did threaten to take [Twitter] out of the Apple app store, that is serious and a major development and Congress should be interested" in doing something about it.

Nunes said that Truth Social is "working closely with Rumble to build a whole new internet highway that is separated from all of those tech oligarchs."

But Nunes stressed that, despite that, a major part of the problem is that "we have to be in the Apple App Store and we have to be in the Google Play Store, because it's 95% of the market."

The former congressman also pointed out that in addition to 95% of all the phones in the United States using those two stores for obtaining apps, Google also controls most of the digital advertising in the country.

This combination of factors make it all the more difficult to find a solution of how to compete with the tech oligarchs, he said.

