Musk Decries Wikipedia for Contemplating Removal of 'Twitter Files'

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Tuesday decried Wikipedia for its contemplation of removing its "Twitter Files Investigation" entry.

Musk was alerted to Wikipedia's pending decision via conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong. As Cheong points out via a screenshot, the entry, the online encyclopedia writes, is "being considered for deletion in accordance with Wikipedia's deletion policy."

"Wikipedia," Cheong tweets above the screenshot, "is voting on the deletion of the entry for Elon Musk's Twitter Files because the editors have deemed it a 'nothing burger' that is 'not notable' because the media didn't give it enough coverage. These people work hand in hand with the MSM to shape the narrative."

Shortly thereafter, Musk replied to Cheong's tweet, writing, "Most of Earth: 'The MSM is biased.' Wikipedia: 'Cite MSM source to confirm this claim.' Wikipedia has a non-trivial left-wing bias."

The SpaceX CEO then asked Wikipedia's founder Jimmy Wales, what his "thoughts" were on this.