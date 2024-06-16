Turning Point Straw Poll: JD Vance for VP

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, emerged from a straw poll on Sunday as the clear winner to be former President Donald Trump's running mate.

During Turning Point Action's The People's Convention in Detroit this weekend, 1,986 people were asked whom they favored as the presumptive Republican nominee's vice-presidential pick.

Among the top picks, according to the Daily Mail, Vance led with 43% support; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., followed as the second-highest choice at 15.4%; and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum were virtually tied for third, with Rubio receiving 7.7% and Burgum 7% support.

Vance "has consistently been one of President Trump's most capable and articulate defenders and surrogates, and he speaks right to the Midwest Americans who attended our Detroit conference," Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point Action and Turning Point USA, told the Mail.

"These are precisely the blue-wall voters we need to win in November to reclaim the White House. His message and appeal clearly resonates with this critical voting bloc."

Trump, who is notorious for changing his mind, is expected to announce his running mate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which begins July 15.

The survey of potential VP picks was conducted by Big Data Poll and The People's Pundit.